× Warmest air yet to come! Showers still on track for the later weekend

Love these weather patterns! Or what I like to call the ‘What you see is what you get’ weather pattern. Won’t be quite as cool overnight as temperatures will only dip around the lower 50s.

By sunrise, winds will pick up even more out of the south allowing temperatures to top around the upper 70s with lows that night only dropping in the upper 50s.

This will likely be the warmest air we see until spring as a front approaches from the west. This will not only bring a few showers in the forecast later Saturday and Sunday but slowly drop our temperatures as well. Highs in the lower 70s Saturday will be replaced with lower 60s on Sunday and Monday. Still well above normal! That will change in a big way in the days to follow as a strong polar front sweeps in for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Brisk northwest winds will allow highs to climb just over the 50 degree mark with lows in the upper 30s. Touch of frost still a good bet for towns especially north of the Quad Cities.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

