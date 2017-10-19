× Two Moline students recognized for academic achievements

MOLINE, Illinois — Two student at Moline High School have been recognized by the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Seniors Mandeep Kaur and Kiya Ritchie have been recognized for their exceptional academic achievements and were named Commended Students, according to a statement from the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

About 34,000 students across the country each year are named Commended Students. These are students who placed within the top 50,000 out of 1.6 million students who entered the competition by taking the 2016 qualifying test.