× Truck driver arrested for firing gun at Illinois rest stop

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, Illinois State Police Troopers and Henry County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the West bound Krisdala Baka Rest Area.

According to witnesses, a man was seen shooting into the ground before getting in a Semi truck and leaving the area. The man would later be identified as Khalid R. Hunter, 22, of Savannah, Georgia.

Police say a witness followed the truck until troopers were able to stop it on I-80 in Rapid City, Illinois.

Troopers and deputies on scene removed the Hunter and a passenger from the truck and secures a gun from the vehicle. It was determined that passenger Luther Mellville, of Sumter, South Carolina, was not involved in the incident.

Hunter was arrested and is currently being held in Henry County on $25,000 bond for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition without a valid FOIC card.

The case remains under investigation.