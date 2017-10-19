Police investigate two alleged sexual assaults at Iowa State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Police at Iowa State University are investigation two alleged sexual assaults.

One victim says she was assaulted last year, while the other says the assault happened Sunday in Linden Hall.

Both attackers have said their attackers were acquaintances but police say it's part of a larger problem. According to officials, there have been five reported sexual assaults this year, two more than were reported last year.

Police ask any victims to come forward but they also encourage them to seek out the campus abuse counselors if they need someone to speak to.