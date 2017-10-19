× Police: four individuals kidnapped at gunpoint in Davenport, driven to Clinton apartment

CLINTON, Iowa — On Thursday, October 5, witnesses reported to Clinton Police that multiple people were being held at gunpoint in an apartment complex at 417 5th Ave. South.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects had already left the area.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that the incident began in Davenport, when several subjects forced four people at gunpoint into a vehicle and drove them to the apartment complex in Clinton.

Police say multiple suspects had connections to the Madison, WI area. Two suspects were taken into custody by Wisconsin authorities and remain in custody in Wisconsin during the extradition process.

The suspects in custody were identified as Tyrese B. Tripplett, 26, of Madison, WI, and Aubrey N. Davey, 21, of Madison, WI. They have both been charged with 1st and 2nd degree kidnapping.

The incident is still under investigation.