Police block road leading to I-80 Equipment while handling dispute between workers

COLONA, Illinois — Police responded to a scene around I-80 Equipment in south Colona after a dispute between two employees involving a gun was reported.

According to Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka, police were called to I-80 Equipment around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 19th for a dispute between two male employees. One of the workers reportedly had a handgun and was using it to threaten the other person.

Both workers were taken out of the situation and detained without incident. There were no shots fired, no injuries, and potential charges were pending.

East 550th Street was blocked while police handled the situation. That’s in the southeast corner of where Illinois Route 6 and I-80 intersect.

As of 1 p.m., police were still on scene. Officers from the Illinois State Police, Geneseo Police Department, Colona Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department responded.