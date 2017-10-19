Pay It Forward: Sweet Treats Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group 7th graders in Aledo are on a mission to take something sweet and turn it into something even sweeter.

Showing somebody you care about them can come in many forms but for Malaynie McIntosh, Emi Bigham, Eden Mueller, Cora Whitenack and Jenna Ruh, caring comes in a very sweet yet girl powered way.

These girls have made it their mission to create a delicious snack for people in need. It’s called the Sweet Treat Club.

“That`s all we want to do is make someone’s day and help them out,” said Jenna Ruh, who created the Sweet Treats Club about a year ago.

Jenna started the club by herself then got her friends behind it.

Each girl is heavily involved in their community, church, and sports. Between all that and school plus family and a social life, the girls carve out time to meet once a month to make cupcakes for someone going through a tough time.

“My favorite part is when we go to their house,” said Cora Whitenack.

The girls find cupcake recipients though their churches. The pastors there give the girls names of people in the community who have lost a family member or just need some company and cheering up.

The girls’ parents help purchase supplies like, cupcakes, frosting, treats, sprinkles and boxes for the cupcakes and cards for an added touch.

For two hours every month the girls roll up their sleeves, tie back their hair and get to work. Each cupcake is pre-baked but frosted and decorated with an individualized touch by each girl.

Each layer of frosting, sprinkle and perfectly placed candy is made with love. The girls finish off their creation with a hand-written letter in bright colors, which transform into words of affirmation with a bible verse and finished with a touch of sparkle.

The girls then hop in the car and head to deliver the goodies to those who need it most. Instantly their mood changes and brightens when all five girls share their cupcake creations and kind cards.

“It makes me feel good to see them smile,” said Cora.

Their passion to bring happiness to strangers Inspired Kyle Lloyd to help them continue their selfless journey.

“You bake you have to have a lot of love in your hart to make them taste good and to give them to other people,” said Lloyd.

She nominated the girls for a Pay It Forward award. With the help of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, the girls were awarded $300 to pay it forward.

The girls plan to use the money for more supplies to help brighten the days of more people.

“I hope we encourage them to do something good for their community, too,” said Cora.

To see all the cupcake creations, follow the girls on Instagram @sweet_5_treats