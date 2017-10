Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Halloween parade-goers in Dubuque may notice something is missing this year - the candy.

City leaders, police, and YMCA organizers made the decision that throwing or handing out candy would not be allowed this year due to safety concerns.

Police say they've seen kids run out in the street to gather candy, almost being hit by floats or cars.

Barricades or caution tape to keep kids out of the street were considered but it was ultimately decided that would be too expensive.