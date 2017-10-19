Moline Police looking for bar burglar targeting video gaming machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Police are looking for the man behind a string of burglaries at Moline bars and taverns.

On Thursday, October 19, officers were called to Bottoms Up on Seventh for a break-in. Around 2:30 a.m., surveillance video captured a man forcing his way into the empty bar and taking the money from four video gaming machines.

The burglar appears to wear gloves and pants, and he used a shirt to cover his face, leaving only a small strip of skin exposed.

"He dressed like a white mummy, yeah," said bar owner John Winterbottom.

Detectives believe the burglar knew exactly what he was doing, and he's likely responsible for other break-ins where video gaming machines were targeted.

"This guy's been hitting several businesses and taverns in Moline over the last three or four years, and we'd love the community's assistance in capturing him," said Det. Michael Griffin. "Somebody's going to know what this guy is doing. You're going to know when he shows up in the morning and has a couple extra thousand dollars that is unaccounted for, there's no reason he should have it."

Police said the gaming machines were emptied, but they could not confirm how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department or Crimestoppers.