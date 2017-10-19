× Moline man sentenced to 121 months in prison for receiving child pornography

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Moline man to prison on Thursday, October 19, for receiving child pornography.

William Tyler Burrows, 33, was sentenced to 121 months after pleading guilty in May of this year to receiving three child pornography videos over the internet between July 11 and August 18 of 2015.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service and the Moline Police Department.