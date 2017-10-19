Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center collects 190,000 units of blood yearly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- It's the best time of the year to give blood, and a local organization wants you to give.

We had Breakfast With the leaders of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Thursday, October 19 on Good Morning Quad Cities. Their headquarters, north of 53rd Street and near the Bettendorf border, provides blood to patients who need it.

Hospitals like Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity buy the blood that's drawn at the center, but leaders say their donations go further than just the Quad Cities.

"Urbana, Illinois, Springfield, St. Louis, we cover a pretty large territory," Donor Services Director Pete Lux said Thursday morning. "We have many great donors that come in and help do that."

MVRBC collects about 190,000 units of blood throughout the year, and it's free for donors. Ross' Restaurant provided breakfast for us Thursday morning.

