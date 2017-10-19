× Iowa City bans smoking, chewing tobacco in all city parks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City Council has voted to make smoking, chewing tobacco and e-cigarette use illegal in all of the city’s parks.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the council voted 6 to 1 on Tuesday to finalize the ban.

Clay Claussen, chairman of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, says the ban was a public health issue. The city already had banned smoking in some city parks but hadn’t extended the restriction to chewing tobacco until now.

Mayor Jim Throgmorton opposed the ban, saying smoking was already prohibited in many parks.

