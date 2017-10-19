Geneseo parks employee accused of sexual assault on a minor

GENESEO, Illinois — A Geneseo man is facing predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse charges for an assault on a person aged 13-years-old or less, according to police.

Seth A. Shipley, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18 following an investigation by the Geneseo Police Department.

Further details about the nature of the crime or number of victims is not being released at this time, because the crime is still under investigation, police said.

Shipley is an employee of the Geneseo Park District, according to a release from the district, but officials say the incident in question took place outside the park district. Police could not confirm or deny that claim, because of the ongoing investigation.

Below is the full transcript of the park district’s media release:

The Geneseo Park District has recently been informed that on Wednesday October 18, 2017 an employee of the Geneseo Park District was arrested for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse for an incident that took place outside of the Park District.

At this time, the specific facts and circumstance surrounding this event have neither been fully substantiated nor confirmed. The Geneseo Park District will fully cooperate with the Geneseo Police Department during its investigation.

Out of respect for the investigative process and in fairness to the families and parties involved, we are unable to provide further details at this time. However, we are committed to providing further facts and developments as they become known and confirmed. In the interim, anyone wishing to provide further information should contact Officer Ben Sleaford or Officer Mike Chavez at the Geneseo Police Department 309-944-5141.