CHEF SCOTT: Ribs and Kraut

BETTENDORF, Iowa – We're taking a trip to Germany.

"You know not everybody likes sauerkraut but I think you'll love this dish when we get done," says Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community Colllege's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management center.

It's a simple recipe:

1. Put sliced bacon into a frying pan

2. Cut back ribs (one slab for three people, two ribs per person)

3. Add salt and pepper

4. Put ribs into frying pan

5. Rough cut carrots, potatoes, celery, and onions

6. Add vegetables once the ribs are browned

7. Cut an apple into slices, add to the frying pan

8. Add 2 cups beef broth

9. Add 3/4 cup of cider vinegar

10. Add 4 cups of sauerkraut with juice

11. Cover and lower heat, simmering for three hours.

"I like to serve it with a little corn," admits Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"