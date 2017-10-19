× A $550,000 winning lottery ticket drawn in Milan, IL.

MILAN, Illinois — You may want to check your lotto ticket if you recently bought one from a gas station in Milan, IL.

A $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto winning ticket, sold at the Shell station at 111 E. 10th St., was drawn during the Thursday midday drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers – 11-12-14-25-35.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.