4-mile trail added to the Muscatine Trail System

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine residents are getting a new trail to explore within the Muscatine Trail System.

On Friday, October 20th a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to welcome the new trail, which enters Deep Lakes Park on 41st Street. The City Council was expected to accept the new trail at their meeting Thursday.

The four-mile trail, “Kent Stein to Deep Lakes Park Trail,” will be available to all walkers, bicyclists, dog-walkers, and nature lovers. It will run from Kent Stein Park entrance on Houser Street through Deep Lakes Park, ending at 57th Street.

According to the City of Muscatine, it took only two months to clear the trail, but it has been years in the making.

“Discussions and negotiations over various route plans took nearly 10 years to resolve with the chosen route extending the trail network south towards Louisa County,” read a statement from the city. “The $1.2 million project had approximately 30 route changes during the design phase.”

The city said that signs marking the trail will be added in the future. They are also considering adding traffic warning lights where the trail crosses at Grandview Avenue, Dick Drake Way, 33rd Street and Stewart Road crossings.

