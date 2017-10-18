Traffic lights impacted after collision at major Muscatine intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 61 may not have complete function after utilities were damaged in a collision.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, October 18th and reportedly involved a semi and a car.

Because of “some damage to the utilities at that intersection,” the Muscatine Police Department’s said that stop lights there may be flashing on red for the next two to three days.

A News 8 viewer said they came upon the crash around 7 a.m. The photos below are submitted images: