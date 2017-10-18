× Three arrested for car and home burglaries in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Illinois — Three teens were arrested and charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in connection with a spate of car and home break-ins over Oct. 13 and 14.

Arrested were Thomas G. Ensley and two juveniles. Police are not releasing the ages of the juveniles, who were released to the custody of their parents and referred to juvenile probation. Ensley was booked into the Henry Countuy Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to police, the trio stole items from multiple vehicles and broke into two homes during the two-night spree. Recovered items included a stolen rifle, cash, televisions, video game consoles and three bicycles. Police are continuing to attempt recovery of additional stolen property and to determine if other suspects were involved.

Anyone with additional information concerning the case, is asked to contact the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

Kewanee Police Chief James Dison also reminded residents to lock vehicle doors and remove or hide valuables inside cars, noting that most of the burglarized vehicles were unlocked.