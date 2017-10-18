× The Latest: Senators announce plan for insurance markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing away from his positive response to a bipartisan Senate proposal to stabilize health insurance markets unsettled by his order to end “Obamacare” low-income subsidies.

Speaking in the Rose Garden, Trump had called the deal reached by Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington “a short term solution.” But hours later the White House said Trump is supportive of efforts to seek a solution but opposes the Alexander-Murray plan.