Rugs donated to Franklin Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Five rugs are being donated to Franklin Elementary School after a fire damaged their building in September.

Moline's Superintendent Lanty McGuire and businessman David Williams were at Carpetland in Moline on Tuesday, October 17th picking out the most stain-resistant swatches.

"I'm so impressed with how many have already stepped up, and if a few more can do so, and see what we've been able to do, I'd be thrilled with that," said Williams.

Students hope to be back at Franklin Elementary School next fall.

Related: Franklin Elementary School students and staff settle in to temporary location after fire