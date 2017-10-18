Palmer Hills Golf course to get two million dollars worth of upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Palmer Hills Golf course is getting a two-million-dollar makeover.

For both regulars and newcomers, news on the expansion and upgrades is well received.

"This course in my opinion is like a 9 out of 10...I'm not sure what else they can improve maybe the tee box," says golfer Kyle Anderson.

Eighteen-year old Kyle Anderson says he's been playing golf there with his grandfather for more than 10 years.

Over the next few years the project will be split into four phases, starting with driving range improvements and adding safety netting.

One of the biggest construction projects includes a new 60,000 square foot putting green. A new multi-purpose room building will also be added to the expansion.

The project will be funded by city's G.O. bonds.

Construction is currently underway and expected to be completed by the year 2021.