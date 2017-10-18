Davenport North bests city rival Central in 4 games to advance in postseason play.
North bests Central in regional opener
-
Davenport Police determine shooting threats at Davenport North High School not credible
-
North Scott races past Davenport Central
-
Central best rival North
-
Lancers, Blue Devils honor veterans before doubleheader split
-
Davenport Central takes the crown for Student Hunger Drive 2017 skit champion
-
-
North beats West in battle at Brady
-
Davenport North loses lead and game to Dubuque Hempstead
-
Davenport Central wins to make the playoffs
-
Davenport Police Investigate Possible Shooting
-
Davenport Central stays undefeated in the District race
-
-
Davenport Central Football player not letting hearing impairment hold him back
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Davenport Central excited for new season