Munson Hybrids adds Wisconsin distribution center

GALESBURG, Illinois — Munson Hybrids announced Wednesday the purchase of a partially-constructed building in Necedah, Wisconsin.

The long-desired Wisconsin warehouse distribution center will serves customers from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Altmann Construction, out of Wisconsin Rapids, will complete the construction of the building, that will contain offices, maintenance facilities, and plenty of warehouse space.

CEO & President of Munson Hybrids John Hennenfent says the company is looking forward to becoming a part of the Necedah community and helping to augment the beauty and industriousness of the area. “Our slogan is ‘Performance is Personal’ and this new warehouse distribution center means our performance will be improved for our customers with a better flow of seed into and out of both our Illinois and Wisconsin facilities,” said Hennenfent.

The building renovations are expected be done in time for a grand opening on December 1, 2017.