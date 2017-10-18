Stalled truck removed from I-74 Bridge; traffic moving again

A stalled FedEx truck has caused a slow-down on the Interstate 74 Bridge.

Drivers headed toward Iowa just before 8 a.m. were being forced down to one lane to get around the truck. The stalled truck was causing vehicles to backup beyond Avenue of the Cities.

At 8:13 a.m. an emergency vehicle stopped traffic in both lanes right before reaching the truck on the bridge. A tow truck was backing up from the off-ramp to reach the stalled truck.

The truck was removed around 8:30 a.m. and traffic began moving smoothly again.

Click here to see traffic in the area, anytime.