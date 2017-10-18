× Iowa American Water switches to ammonia-free chlorine in water main flushing program

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water announced a temporary adjustment to its treatment process in the Iowa Quad Cities as part of the regular, ongoing water main flushing program.

The company will now use a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia, in its disinfection method. The temporary change will affect customers in Bettendorf, Davenport, LeClaire, Riverdale, and Panorama Park. It will NOT affect customers in Blue Grass, Dixon, or Clinton.

According to a statement released Wedneday, due to the change in the type of chlorine used, customers who are sensitive to chlorine may notice more of a chlorine taste or odor in their tap water. There is no reason for concern as the water will continue to be monitored closely by water quality experts and meet all state and federal water in quality regulations; the differences are due only to the switch in type of chlorine.

“The temporary switch in treatment is designed to make the routine flushing of water mains more effective and ensure we maintain our high quality water standards,” said Mary Jane Midgett, director of operations for Iowa American Water.

The company advises any customers with fish aquariums to take note of the change and make adjustments if necessary.

While crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water. Iowa American Water recommends that any customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry. Any problems should only last a short period.

The flushing will take place on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will continue through November 18, 2017.

Customers experiencing persistent problems can contact Iowa American Water’s customer service line toll free at 1-866-641-2108.