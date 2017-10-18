× Ft. Madison prison on lockdown after attack on staff

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A staff member at the Iowa State Penitentiary was seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

This is the second attack on a staff member at the prison this week, following another attack that resulted in hospitalization on Oct. 15.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, inmate Keith Piper struck the staff member multiple times with a weapon while he was being escorted from one location in the prison to another. Despite the injuries, the staff member, with assistance from others, was able to subdue Piper.

The injured staff member was transported initially to Fort Madison Community Hospital then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A condition update was not made available.

Piper, who is currently serving a 45-year sentence as a habitual offender, may face additional charges as a result of the incident, which remains under investigation.

The prison remains on lockdown/restricted movement and visiting for all offenders has been suspended indefinitely.

This is the third known attack on correctional staff in the region in October, including the attack on an East Moline Correctional Facility officer that prompted union members there to hold a press conference to draw attention to increasingly dangerous conditions.