Davenport Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Davenport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person hurt.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on October 18, at the corner of East 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, which is west of the Dam View and Great River Brewery.

Our WQAD News 8 photographer says there is a large perimeter set up along Iowa Street as police investigated the scene.

No word on the condition of the victim at this time.

This story is developing, we will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.