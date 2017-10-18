Davenport Central Football player not letting hearing impairment hold him back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iain Gronewold, a Davenport Central Junior, lost his hearing when he was 3 years old due to an ear infection. That hearing loss has not kept Gronewold from participating in sports. He is a corner back on the Davenport Central Football Team. Gronewold has cochlear implants that helps him hear, but still has an interpreter with him at practice and games to help bridge the gap fro communication.