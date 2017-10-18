Boo at the Zoo is back for another “spooktacular” year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boo at the Zoo, one of the Quad Cities most popular “merry not scary” family-friendly Halloween events, returns to Niabi Zoo for two days on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The trick-or-treat stations, manned by local businesses and non-profit organizations, will feature Halloween-themed decorations and backdrops that make the perfect setting for a family-friendly day. Special Zookeeper Chats will highlight interesting facts about zoo animals.

New this year, the Niabi Zoo is featuring nocturnal creatures that people can see during the day time!

The new exhibit, which features Seba’s short-tailed bats, uses lighting systems and other technologies to reverse day and night making the animals active and alert for visitor’s “night exhibit” experience.

The new bat exhibit is one of many initiatives at Niabi Zoo surrounding bats and you can see them at the Boo at the Zoo event.

“This is one of our most popular annual events,” said Lee Jackson, director of the Niabi Zoo. “It’s a great time for zoo guests, volunteers and staff to celebrate the fall season.”

Boo at the Zoo activities are included with paid zoo admission. Admission prices:

$8.25 Adults

$7.25 Senior citizens (62+ years)

$6.25 Kids (3-12 years old)

(Member receive free admission and parking)

Boo at the Zoo is made possible by WQAD, Eye Surgeons Association, Zeglin’s Home TV and Appliance Inc., Sexton Ford, Ruhl&Ruhl REALTORS and RIA Federal Credit Union.

Niabi Zoo’s 2017 season will close Oct. 29.