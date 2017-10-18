× Autumn warmth stays put until weekend rain returns

Lower 70s were common across the area again and will continue to be such right through Saturday. During this period, even overnight lows will be in the 50s which is well above the lower 40s for normal lows!

Plenty of sunshine still expected through this period with the exception of Saturday when a front races on in bringing an increase in clouds. Eventually later that day is when the rainfall returns before ending around sunrise on Sunday.

Both Sunday and Monday highs will be in the 60s before we chill temperatures quickly in the days to follow with highs just over 50 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

