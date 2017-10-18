Assumption bests Northeast 3 games to none.
Assumption volleyball cruises in postseason opener
-
North Scott edges Assumption in in MAC Volleyball showdown
-
Assumption cruises into State Title game
-
Assumption volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Assumption rolls to 1st district win
-
Bettendorf Volleyball set for showdown with Assumption
-
-
Assumption sweeps PV, prevents outright MAC title
-
Assumption Softball punches ticket back to Fort Dodge
-
Bettendorf Volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Assumption baseball clinches MAC title
-
Assumption wins big on the road
-
-
Score Preview- Assumption focuses on Quality over Quantity in 2017
-
Assumption stays in district race with win over CPU
-
Moline volleyball beats Davenport West in cross-state matchup