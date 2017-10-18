× 3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Maryland office park, authorities say

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 2:24 p.m. ET]

Radee Labeeb Prince, the suspect in Wednesday morning’s shooting at a business in Maryland, also is a suspect in a shooting that happened later in the morning in Wilmington, Delaware, said Jeffrey Gahler, sheriff of Harford County, Maryland.

Prince still is on the loose, and is believed to be driving a 2008 black GMC Acadia with Delaware license plate PC64273, Gahler said.

Gahler didn’t offer details about the shooting in Wilmington.

Prince worked at the Maryland business, Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, for the last four months, and he was scheduled to work there Wednesday, Gahler said.

[Original story, published at 1:43 p.m. ET]

A gunman is on the loose after shooting five people — killing three — at a Maryland home-remodeling business on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, is believed to have shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters in a news conference.

The five people shot are believed to be employees of the business, and the two injured were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning, Gahler said.

The shooting was reported to police at 8:58 a.m. ET, and officers arrived at the office park, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange, four minutes later, Gahler said. Investigators believe Prince drove away in a 2008 black Acadia, with Delaware license plate PC64273.

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county. Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Gahler said.

The two injured were in critical condition at Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center, the center said on Twitter; Gahler told reporters the two were in serious condition.

Shooting appears targeted, sheriff says

The sheriff said a motive isn’t known, but that “this does appear to be a target attack limited to that business.”

Gahler said Prince is believed to be “associated with that business,” but he did not elaborate.

“We do not believe there’s an immediate threat to the community — we do believe that this was targeted, with the qualifier that there is an armed and dangerous suspect out there,” Gahler said.

Prince is believed to have shot the five with a handgun, said the sheriff, who added that investigators were speaking with witnesses. Gahler didn’t say what the witnesses saw or whether any of them were in the building when the shooting happened.

Advanced Granite Solutions designs, manufactures and installs granite, marble and engineered stone countertops, vanity tops and surfaces, in part serving people who are remodeling their kitchens, bathrooms and fireplaces, the company’s website says.

The office park includes a number of buildings housing various businesses. Four hotels are across the street and down the road from Advanced Granite Solutions.

Mike Sullivan, who works at a business located in the next row of buildings from Advanced Granite Solutions, told CNN affiliate WBAL-TV that a client with a CB radio warned him to take cover, citing reports of a shooter.

“Right now, it’s total chaos,” Sullivan told WBAL by phone, shortly after the shooting was reported. “We’re actually locked in right now with three of our clients.”

Aerial video Wednesday morning from WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff’s department, the ATF said.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students were kept in the buildings, and visitors weren’t permitted — in the morning as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.

The lockdown eventually was lifted, according to a message on the site updated shortly after noon.

“We will proceed with all remaining activities today, including athletic events, as planned,” the message read.