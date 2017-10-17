University of Iowa students patrol downtown Iowa City as part of new SHOUT program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Some University of Iowa students are turning into security guards.

It's all part of the SHOUT program, or Students Helping Out. Students carry police radios and wear orange shirts but they're not officers and their job isn't to arrest people.

But it is to help keep people safe.

Nine SHOUT members walk and drive through downtown Iowa City on weekends, checking on people and making sure they get home safely. It allows actual police to respond to more serious calls.

After receiving positive feedback from Iowa City Police, University of Iowa's Department of Public Safety is already considering expanding the program.