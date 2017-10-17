Truck crashes into Moline PD substation in Floreciente neighborhood

MOLINE, Illinois — A truck crashed into a building in the Floreciente neighborhood and left a pretty big dent, but police have found a way to laugh it off.

It happened Monday, October 16th at the Moline Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing-Floreciente substation.

A photo shared on Facebook showed that structural damage was done to the building, but the Moline Police took a light-hearted approach to the incident:

“Officer Victor and Officer Hoover always appreciate visitors at the COP office, they just ask in the future that everyone parks out front and uses the door.”

There were no injuries reported and the building will be repaired.