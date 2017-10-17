× Three roofers put work aside to stand for National Anthem

WATERVILLE, Maine — A photograph of three roofers standing during the National Anthem is making the rounds online.

The picture was taken by Michelle Lyons Cossar. According to a report by WTVR, Cossar was attending a high school football game Saturday, October 14th, when she turned around and saw the three men standing with their hands over their hearts.

“When I looked over the fence, I saw them standing and respecting the flag even though they didn’t have to,” she said.

The three men in the photo are Dwayne Harrison, Danny Thyng, and James Scraggs, WTVR reported.

“We were raised to respect and honor our country,” said Harrison. “Instead of making lots of noise during the National Anthem, we all reacted together and stood.”

According to the report, the men had no idea anybody even noticed, but now it’s captured the attention of the nation.