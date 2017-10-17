Stepdad of alleged 13-year- old attacker talks to News 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - A man who identifies himself as "like the step-dad" of a 13-year-old boy accused of helping to beat and rob a man now on life support , says the teen is a "great kid" and "normal child."

"Whatever's going on, it's the first time we've heard about it. I can't imagine him doing anything like that. He goes to school every day," said Beshar Goodwin, of Davenport, who lives in an apartment with the mom of Daryon Jackson.

Jackson and another 13-year-old, Christopher Shadrick of Davenport are accused of hitting and kicking a man on the bike path last week.

The victim, 47-year-old Lester Norton, underwent emergency brain surgery and is now on life support.

"If it's true, it's bad. I hope he pulls through, whether it was done by the teenagers or not, I want him to pull through," Goodwin said.

"He has an attorney, and we are gonna have to work this out, it's too early to really be commenting now. I support Daryon. I'm 49-years-old and I've been accused of doing a lot of things. Until that's proven, leave it at that," he said.

The two boys are being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. They are charged with first degree robbery and willful injury.

Police say Norton was walking his bike on the Duck Creek Trail Parkway when the teens knocked him over and tried to steal his bike. When Norton tried to get up, the teens allegedly attacked him and stole his cell phone and sweatshirt.