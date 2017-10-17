× Several more days to dry out before next rain chance arrives

Another winner of a day as temperatures topped around the 70 degree mark this afternoon.

Overnight lows will also remain on the mild side with the mercury only dipping around the upper 40s.

Sunshine and lower 70s will be felt both Wednesday and Thursday before this warm stretch of air peaks by Friday with daytime highs around the mid 70s.

Clouds will be increasing on Saturday as a front moves in from the west. This will bring our next round of showers by the time Saturday evening approaches. Last of the raindrops will end by Sunday morning before cooler but comfortable 60s are felt both Sunday and Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

