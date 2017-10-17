RICO approves Snowstar’s zoning request, nears finalization for Loud Thunder improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois -- At Tuesday night's board meeting, leaders in Rock Island County approved Ski Snowstar's request to operate year-round.

Snowstar asked for the zoning change to be able to hold weddings and other events during the summer. Owners say they also plan to add a zip-line and obstacle course.

There will be a one-year trial period to see if the change causes traffic issues in the area.

The board also decided to move forward to the final step regarding improvements to Loud Thunder.

Plans include repairs to the dam and spillway at Lake George, as well as camping upgrades and a new RV campsite.

The board will meet one more time next month to finalize the deal.