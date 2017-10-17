× Police search for missing elderly man in Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating missing 60-year-old Roger Cannon from the area of Plautz Road and IL Route 40 near Rock Falls.

Cannon is described as being a white male, last seen wearing a yellow and black flannel shirt, blue sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

According to police, family members last saw Cannon around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17. They say he likes to walk the area and may have hitchhiked into Rock Falls.

Cannon does have a medical condition, causing concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call local law enforcement or the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044.