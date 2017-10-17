NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Trying the String Art Trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need is a bunch of nails, some string, and a great teacher to create beautiful works of art.

On Friday, October 13th, Shawna Fibikar from Strung by Shawna was our Special Guest on WQAD News 8 at 11am for our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment. She showed Jesyka Dereta and Jonathan Ketz how to hammer nails to make a design and wrap string to create something unique for your home or a great gift for a loved one. Check out what they did by clicking the video above and see if they "Nailed It Or Failed It" in the video below:

For information on classes and parties Strung by Shawna offers or her custom art pieces, click here.

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen created our Cocktail of the Week this week. Here's his recipe for Kentucky Mulled Cider:

1 Shot of Maker's Mark Bourbon

1 Cinnamon Stick

Dash of Allspice

Warm Apple Cider

Directions: Add a shot of bourbon, pinch of allspice and one cinnamon stick to each glass, then fill with apple cider. Top with a lemon slice for garnish.

Cheers!