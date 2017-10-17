“Me Too”: victims and offenders at the University of Iowa share their stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Two simple words became a movement on Facebook and Twitter to stand against sexual harassment and assault.

"Me too."

News 8 went to the University of Iowa where there is currently a lawsuit seeking to change the college's sexual assault policy to ask people to share their story.

"I was at Iowa Western Community College, and trusted somebody and they had their priorities and took advantage," said Mika Covington.

"I was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in my school, I was in eighth grade, I was assaulted in my middle school back of the auditorium," said Emmalyn Brown.

Some people shared a time when they were a victim, while others told of a time when they were on the other side.

"I was unconscious of what I was doing and I didn't pay attention to the person I was talking to and I scared her and I didn't find out about it till later," said Patrick Dolan.

Sexual assault and harassment is something these people still deal with in their every day life.

"For me, I still struggle with not making excuses for the other person," said Covington.

"I have to deeply understand what I did so I don't do it again and so that I can teach other men not to do it," said Dolan.

"Me Too" has a different meaning, for the survivors a sense of hope.

"I feel inspired when I see those, I feel like I'm not alone, often as a survivor you feel like you're alone, you feel betrayed you are isolated," said Brown

For the offenders,"I think we need men coming forward and talking about how they f***** up and then how they get to a place where they don't do it anymore," said Dolan.

A chance to stand up and speak out about what they did wrong.