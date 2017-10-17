× Man struck by train and killed in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — A Galesburg man was struck by a train and killed on Monday, Oct. 17 at a rail crossing on Peck Street, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

WQAD is not releasing the name or other identifying information about the victim because police determined it was a suicide.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Peck Street, near Peck Park.

The victim was transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.