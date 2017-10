× Henry County Courthouse Lost All Phone Lines

The Henry County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department tells WQAD News 8 they have lost all phone lines at the Courthouse Complex.

911 is still available, but the non-emergency phone line has been impacted.

For those living in Geneseo and need to make a non-emergency call, you are asked to call 309-944-5141

For those living in Kewanee and to need to make a non-emergency call, you are asked to call 309-853-1911.