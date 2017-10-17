× Free flu shot clinic

Hundreds of thousands of people die or end up in the hospital from flu related cases every year.

To help stop people from potentially getting the flu, WQAD News 8 and Genesis Health Systems are teaming up to offer free flu shots on Tuesday, October 17.

The flu shot clinic will be held at the WQAD studios at 3003 Park 16th street, Moline from 6 a.m. To 10 a.m.

Last year, Genesis gave about 200 vaccines in just three-hours. Doctors recommend everyone 6months and older get vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control says even if you think the shot won’t work, the vaccine helps reduce against other changing viruses and lessens the severity if you do happen to get it this year.

A typical flu season starts in November and ends around May, so health experts say now is a valuable time to get the shot.

Even if you never get the flu, that doesn’t mean you can’t carry the virus around. You don’t get the flu shot for yourself exclusively, you get it for the people you love as well,” said Ken Croken with Genesis Health Systems.

Genesis will be back again on November 7th for a second round of flu shots from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.