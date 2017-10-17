× Davenport man sentenced for distributing heroin, possessing a firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man with seven prior felony convictions was sentenced to over a decade in prison for distributing heroin and possessing a firearm.

On Monday, October 16, a United States District Court Judge sentenced Anthony McKinley Harris, 27, of Davenport, to 175 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and 120 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund for both counts.

McKinley plead guilty to the charges in March of this year after a months-long investigation into him selling heroin. According to officials, McKinley sold heroin to several people in the Davenport area, including a confidential informant working for law enforcement.

During the investigation, executed search warrants at McKinley’s residence and a hotel room where he was staying. They recovered six grams of heroin, a loaded .380 semi-automatic Lorcin, and approximately $1,900.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.