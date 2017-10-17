Davenport announces plan aimed at reducing juvenile crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The City of Davenport has announced a new plan aimed at reducing juvenile crime.

City leaders accepted a $600,000 grant today to help pay for four new officers.

The city will hire two new school resource officers for it's middle schools and two more for community policing activities. Officials hope the additional officers will help police build a better relationship with youth and steer them from criminal activity.

Both sets of new hires are expected to be in place by July 2018.