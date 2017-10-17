Child’s car with ‘sentimental value’ stolen out of Moline yard

MOLINE, Illinois — Amid a rash of car thefts in the area, another type of vehicle has been stolen: a child’s car.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help in finding the old toy car, which holds sentimental value to the family. It was taken out of a yard the 2800 block of 53rd Street on either Sunday or Monday, October 15th or 16th.

The owner said that the car is 25 years old and had been restored and converted from a pedal car to battery powered for his kids.

If you have any idea where the car is or who took it, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also submit your tip online, click here.