Burlington man arrested, charged in domestic violence incident

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, Burlington Police Officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for reports of a domestic problem.

Once officers arrived, they encountered Garret Scott Selters, 29, of the same residence.

According to the Burlington Police Department, while checking on the welfare of the other person in the home, officers found an unresponsive female with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Great River Medical Center before being air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospital.

Garret Selters was transported to Great River Medical Center to be evaluated before being arrested. Selters is currently charged with Willful Injury, a class C felony. There is no bond pending his initial court appearance.

The condition of the victim is unavailable at this time.