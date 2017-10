Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A 40-year employee of Black Hawk college was recognized today for her contributions toward helping students find work.

Glenda Nicke was given the "Individual Leadership Award" from the Illinois Department of Commerce. Nicke was one of five people recognized statewide.

While the award was for an individual, Nicke took the time to acknowledge the many people at the college that are part of its success.