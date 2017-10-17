1 on 1 with Fran McCaffery

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery will have a unique challenge this winter. The Hawkeyes boast 13 players that couls all see meaningful minutes. Fran talks about that, Nicholas Baer, and high expectations with WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo.
